JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $251,000 Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 347,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 291,934 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 21,505 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 220,695 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 50,187 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $450.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

VKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James cut Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Matthew W. Foehr purchased 20,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

