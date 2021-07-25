JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 192.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,392 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Acutus Medical were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth $43,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Acutus Medical by 44.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Acutus Medical by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Acutus Medical by 58.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $16.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 1,079.68% and a negative return on equity of 375.85%. Research analysts predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,071,428 shares of Acutus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acutus Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

