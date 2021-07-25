JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth $2,621,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth $930,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

NASDAQ HMPT opened at $5.02 on Friday. Home Point Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.03 million and a P/E ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.03.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

