JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 1,430 Shares of Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.25% of Limestone Bancorp worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 53,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $109.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $32,660.00. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

