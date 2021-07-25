JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$59.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emera to C$59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$61.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emera has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$60.22.

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$58.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$14.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.95. Emera has a 1-year low of C$49.66 and a 1-year high of C$58.67.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emera will post 3.0899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

