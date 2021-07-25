JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for SAP (NYSE:SAP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf lowered SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.20.
NYSE:SAP opened at $138.77 on Thursday. SAP has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The company has a market capitalization of $170.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 4.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SAP
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
