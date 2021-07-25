JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for SAP (NYSE:SAP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf lowered SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.20.

NYSE:SAP opened at $138.77 on Thursday. SAP has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The company has a market capitalization of $170.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SAP will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 4.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

