JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,916 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of Big Cypress Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,744,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,945,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Big Cypress Acquisition alerts:

BCYP opened at $9.97 on Friday. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.