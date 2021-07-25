JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA) announced a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:JARA opened at GBX 87.40 ($1.14) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £189.36 million and a PE ratio of -1,028.24. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets has a 1-year low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 111 ($1.45). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 87.14.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.