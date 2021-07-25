JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Hits New 12-Month High at $445.00

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 445 ($5.81) and last traded at GBX 444.49 ($5.81), with a volume of 12746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 439 ($5.74).

The company has a market capitalization of £669.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 431.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.24 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $3.29. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

