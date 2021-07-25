Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a GBX 9,145 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been given a GBX 9,145 ($119.48) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($143.72) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,908.33 ($129.45).

JET stock opened at GBX 6,102 ($79.72) on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a twelve month high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market cap of £12.91 billion and a PE ratio of -66.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,395.13.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

