K21 Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $307,379.00 (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. K21 has a total market cap of $6.19 million and approximately $307,379.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, K21 has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One K21 coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 (K21) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,531,545 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars.

