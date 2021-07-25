KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives $38.55 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.55.

Several analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.20. 751,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,580. KBR has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.33.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.43%.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 2.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in KBR in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in KBR by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in KBR by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.