KCL Capital L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

KCL Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 125.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Atlassian accounts for about 0.9% of KCL Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $9,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 127.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.29. The stock had a trading volume of 751,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,309. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $275.67. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.29, a P/E/G ratio of 336.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.92.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

