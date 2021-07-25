KCL Capital L.P. Invests $1.74 Million in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000. KCL Capital L.P. owned about 0.08% of Criteo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Criteo by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,617,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $160,378,000 after buying an additional 320,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Criteo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,362,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,475,000 after buying an additional 109,907 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth $36,126,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,510,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.39. 483,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,858. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.73.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRTO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.04.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

