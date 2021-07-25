KCL Capital L.P. Raises Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

KCL Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,533 shares during the period. Ambarella comprises about 2.4% of KCL Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. KCL Capital L.P. owned 0.70% of Ambarella worth $25,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Ambarella by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 171,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 107,542 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ambarella by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,867,000 after acquiring an additional 51,051 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter worth about $255,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $626,995.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,060,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Ambarella stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.29. 261,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,818. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $137.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Ambarella’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

