KE (NYSE:BEKE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.97

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.97 and last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 225957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. 86 Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.96.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 225.33.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. KE’s revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. BP PLC bought a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in KE by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

