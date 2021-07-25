Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 8,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,099,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30,857 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 309,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,797,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.07. 3,005,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,787,218. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

