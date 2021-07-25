KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $3.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.21. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FANG. TD Securities raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.96.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $78.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $102.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $7,971,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Finally, WBI Investments bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $5,489,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

