KeyCorp Increases Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $81.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TWTR. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE TWTR opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 152.54 and a beta of 0.76. Twitter has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 131.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.