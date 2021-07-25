KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for KeyCorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens upped their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,498,000 after buying an additional 1,499,672 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,880,000 after buying an additional 2,489,505 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,830,000 after buying an additional 1,335,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,746,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,692,000 after buying an additional 99,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

