Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust (LON:KPC) Stock Price Up 2%

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc (LON:KPC)’s stock price rose 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 331 ($4.32) and last traded at GBX 329.50 ($4.30). Approximately 260,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 329,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 323 ($4.22).

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 302.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £203.68 million and a PE ratio of 6.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.