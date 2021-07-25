Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $885,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KE stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $520.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $310.33 million during the quarter.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $77,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 186,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,599.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $455,630 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

