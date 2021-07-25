Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 63,755 shares.The stock last traded at $21.61 and had previously closed at $19.85.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $520.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $310.33 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 12.37%.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $77,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 186,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,599.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $455,630. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE)

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.