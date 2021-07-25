Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to Issue $0.31 Dividend

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) declared a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the energy company on Monday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has raised its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 271.4%.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

KRP stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $711.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.10. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $13.34.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 165.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $41,479.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,653.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $12,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.