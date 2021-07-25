Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Announces Earnings Results

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Kimberly-Clark updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.650-$6.900 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.65-6.90 EPS.

KMB opened at $135.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.52. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.57.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.