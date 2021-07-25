Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $127.00 and last traded at $130.61, with a volume of 28203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.95.

The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,406 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,674,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 283,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $510,600,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,042,000 after buying an additional 374,462 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,740,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,002,000 after buying an additional 45,378 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.55. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.