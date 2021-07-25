Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock Holdings Increased by Plaisance Capital LLC

Plaisance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 99.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,755 shares during the period. Kirby makes up approximately 3.2% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Plaisance Capital LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,810,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kirby by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,510,000 after buying an additional 89,557 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,554,000 after buying an additional 43,255 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $40,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 28,607 shares of company stock worth $1,901,594 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. G.Research downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of KEX traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.21. 281,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,526. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

