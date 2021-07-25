Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price raised by Stephens from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.73.

Shares of KNX opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.40. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $51.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

