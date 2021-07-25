Kore Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,546. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

