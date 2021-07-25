KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on KPTSF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

KPTSF stock remained flat at $$8.73 during midday trading on Friday. KP Tissue has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.57.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

