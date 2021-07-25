K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €10.03 ($11.80).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SDF. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($9.65) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €12.13 ($14.26) on Friday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 12 month high of €13.35 ($15.71). The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €11.50.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.