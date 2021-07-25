Kunlun Energy Company Limited (KLYCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 27th

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) announced a dividend on Friday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3232 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS KLYCY opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Kunlun Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Kunlun Energy Company Profile

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

