Kunlun Energy Company Limited (KLYCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 27th

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) announced a dividend on Friday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3232 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th.
OTCMKTS KLYCY opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Kunlun Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.
Kunlun Energy Company Profile
