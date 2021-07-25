La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.57. La-Z-Boy posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.53 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSE:LZB opened at $33.17 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $99,163.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 35,857 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

