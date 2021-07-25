Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 22,167 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $41,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $9,768,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.75.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $283.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $170.05 and a 12 month high of $285.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

