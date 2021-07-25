LABS Group (LABS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.40 Million

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. LABS Group has a market cap of $4.40 million and $438,674.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00038954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00119422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00139317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,407.13 or 1.00107782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.49 or 0.00865535 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

