Landbox (LAND) One Day Trading Volume Hits $129,772.00

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $584,045.30 and $129,772.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00039053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00124922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00142245 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,198.93 or 0.99727820 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.58 or 0.00873608 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

