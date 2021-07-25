Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Landstar System has increased its dividend payment by 107.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Landstar System has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Landstar System to earn $8.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

LSTR stock opened at $152.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.71. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $119.51 and a 1-year high of $182.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens downgraded Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.77.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

