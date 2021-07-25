Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
Landstar System has increased its dividend payment by 107.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Landstar System has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Landstar System to earn $8.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.
LSTR stock opened at $152.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.71. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $119.51 and a 1-year high of $182.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens downgraded Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.77.
Landstar System Company Profile
Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.
Further Reading: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.