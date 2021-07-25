Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT Lowered to $158.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $161.00 to $158.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LSTR. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Landstar System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $152.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.86. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $119.51 and a 52-week high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Landstar System by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Landstar System by 166.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 1,229.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

