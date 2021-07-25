Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,157 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lannett were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lannett by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lannett by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lannett by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Lannett by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LCI shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Crew purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,290. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,162.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $177,300 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCI opened at $4.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of $200.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.13. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

