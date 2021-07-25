LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €68.21 ($80.25).

LXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

LXS opened at €59.80 ($70.35) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 5.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is €60.06. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a fifty-two week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

