Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $284,582.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00039108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00121241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00139161 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,305.19 or 0.99703193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.52 or 0.00861794 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

