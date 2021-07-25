Learning Technologies Group’s (LTG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the stock.

LTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

LON:LTG opened at GBX 211.20 ($2.76) on Wednesday. Learning Technologies Group has a 1 year low of GBX 112.10 ($1.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 213 ($2.78). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 182.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The firm has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00.

In other Learning Technologies Group news, insider Jonathan Satchell sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22), for a total value of £3,570,000 ($4,664,227.85).

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

