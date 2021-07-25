Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 266.20 ($3.48). Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 263.90 ($3.45), with a volume of 6,714,765 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 351 ($4.59) to GBX 353 ($4.61) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 278.75 ($3.64).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £15.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 271.49.

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.71) per share, with a total value of £2,291.88 ($2,994.36). Also, insider Toby Strauss purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £2,751 ($3,594.20). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,455 shares of company stock valued at $668,738.

Legal & General Group Company Profile (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.