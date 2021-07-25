LHT (LHT) Market Cap Achieves $141,568.36

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 25th. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded up 9% against the US dollar. LHT has a total market capitalization of $141,568.36 and approximately $15.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006253 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006285 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 1,235.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000071 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000241 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

