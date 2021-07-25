Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) & Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Critical Analysis

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.6% of Playtika shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and Playtika’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty TripAdvisor $604.00 million 3.89 -$238.00 million N/A N/A Playtika $2.37 billion 4.02 $92.10 million $0.24 96.88

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and Playtika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty TripAdvisor -97.11% 5.22% 2.69% Playtika N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Liberty TripAdvisor and Playtika, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A Playtika 0 2 9 0 2.82

Playtika has a consensus target price of $37.36, suggesting a potential upside of 60.70%. Given Playtika’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Playtika is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Summary

Playtika beats Liberty TripAdvisor on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

