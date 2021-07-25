Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) PT Raised to C$110.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$110.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$82.74 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$105.36.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at C$108.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$94.81. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of C$33.01 and a 52 week high of C$109.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

