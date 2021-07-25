Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Receives $24.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

LMNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $26,396.65. Insiders sold 7,666 shares of company stock worth $141,909 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Limoneira by 38.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 38.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 5.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMNR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,681. The company has a market cap of $314.53 million, a P/E ratio of -38.67, a PEG ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Limoneira has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $20.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $45.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -43.48%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

