Lincoln Electric (LECO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lincoln Electric to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LECO opened at $135.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $137.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

