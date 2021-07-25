Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lion Corporation is involved in the manufacture and sale of toothpastes, toothbrushes, soaps, cleansers, hair- and skin-care products, cooking-related products and pharmaceuticals. Lion Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Lion stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. Lion has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of -0.07.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Lion had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $778.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.81 million. Research analysts predict that Lion will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

