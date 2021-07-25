Lisk 1-Day Volume Tops $24.73 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $322.57 million and $24.73 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.51 or 0.00007287 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00044418 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017543 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,588,251 coins and its circulating supply is 128,669,923 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.